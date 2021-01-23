Bollywood News

Vineet Kumar Singh pens & sings a tribute song for Indian soldiers

By Glamsham Editorial
Jio Studios Drishyam Films Suman Ghosh Aadhaar poster
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh on Saturday dedicated a song to the Indian soldier, which he has written and sung. The actor said his effort aims at commemorating the nation’s 71st Republic Day that is coming up on January 26.

Vineet posted the song, titled “Unke kaaj na bhulo sadho” on his official Instagram account.

“The song ‘Unke kaaj na bhulo sadho’ happened on its own. After hearing of the incident that took place at Galwan Ghati, where a lot of braveheart soldiers lost their lives, I was completely shaken. I was shooting at Ladakh at the time and I had met many soldiers. We used to go to meet them at their check posts and they would greet us with immense love and respect. Witnessing them standing in such frostbiting condition, where it is difficult for us normal people to stand, putting their blood, sweat and tears as they perform their duty to keep our homeland safe, is something I will always be in awe of,” said the “Mukkabaaz” actor.

“This is what was in my conscience, along with their stories. And that’s how this song was penned. We should never forget the ordeals of our soldiers and their families. This song is a small tribute from my side to the soldiers of our nation,” he added.

The actor’s next film “Aadhaar” is scheduled to release on February 5 in theatres.  –ians/aru/vnc

