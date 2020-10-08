Advtg.
Actress Shikha Malhotra, who volunteered nursing Covid patients, tests positive

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actress Shikha Malhotra, who made headlines earlier this year when she volunteered to nurse Covid patients, has tested positive for the virus. She took to her Instagram account to confirm her medical condition on Thursday.

Shikha had been treating novel coronavirus patients for over six months now.

“Tested Positive #Admitted. Abhi oxygen ki kami mehsoos ho rahi hai. Post unke liye jo kehte hain corona kuch bhi nahin (I feel I am low on oxygen right now. This post is for those who say corona is no big deal. #serving #continuously from past 6 months with all of your best wishes and prayers,” she wrote as caption, with a collage of two images.

In the first image, she lies in a hospital bed. In the second photograph, she is dressed in PPE kit, ready for nursing.

Shikha urged everyone to take proper precautions, and not to take the disease lightly.

In March, IANS had reported how Shikha had taken up nursing for Covid patients. She had shared that she “is currently working as a volunteer at a hospital in Mumbai to fight against coronavirus”.

Incidentally, Shikha has a degree in nursing from Delhi’s Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safrdarjung Hospital.

In Bollywood, she was seen in films like “Fan” and “Running Shaadi”, besides the Rajasthani film “Kaanchli: Life In a Slough”.

–IANS

