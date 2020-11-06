Actresses who 'bare' are branded sex-sirens for life: Apurva Asrani

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Film editor and screenplay writer Apurva Asrani on Friday launched fresh salvo at those who differentiate between the way men and women are treated by society when it comes to accepting nudity.

“Our women are labelled sluts if they go nude. Men are not. Actresses who ‘bare’ are branded sex-sirens for life, rarely reaching respectable positions like Madhuri and Sridevi. Male actors though, get away with sex scenes and hairy-chest titillation. Face it. We are a sexist society,” Apurva tweeted from his verified account on Friday.

His post comes after his Thursday’s contention on the microblogging site where he talking about how our society responded to Poonam Pandey and Milind Soman exposing their bodies before the camera in different ways.

“#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble–for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women,” Apurva had observed in his earlier tweet.

On Wednesday, Milind had posted a picture of himself running nude on a Goa beach, on the occasion of his 55th birthday. The post was flooded with comments of appreciation. On the other hand, Poonam Pandey’s shoot was widely criticised as obscene on social media.

An FIR had been filed against Poonam on Wednesday, following which she was arrested on Thursday for an allegedly obscene photoshoot at a restricted site in Goa. Model-actor Milind Soman’s photograph of a nude run at a Goa beach on his birthday on November 4 has come under the legal scanner on Friday with Goa Suraksha Manch, a regional political party, filing a police complaint alleging that the photo of his nude run uploaded on Soman’s social media page is obscene and “spoiling the image and insulting the culture of Goa”.

–IANS

abh/vnc