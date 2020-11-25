Advtg.
Bollywood News

Adaa Khan on 'Bigg Boss 14': You miss one episode, you see new people becoming friends

By Glamsham Editorial
Adaa Khan on 'Bigg Boss 14': You miss one episode, you see new people becoming friends 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Naagin actress Adaa Khan says every episode reveals a new friendship in the Bigg Boss house this season.

“This season, the contestants are taking time to open up. If you miss even one episode, you see a different bonding. So you don’t know what you have missed and how come this person is getting along with this one. There are new friendships. You don’t know their personality. They are not opening up that well this time,” she said.

While she is not able to catch all the episodes, she is rooting for a few people in the house.

Advtg.

“Eijaz (Khan) is my friend, I am supporting him. Though I don’t know Abhinav (Shukla), I have started liking him. So I am rooting for him as well. The ‘chupa rustom’ (dark horse) of the house is Rahul Vaidya for sure,” she said.

Adaa also liked watching the first two weeks of the season when seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla were staying in the house.

“It was a delight to watch three faces of ‘Bigg Boss’ once again. They have been the finalists and winners of the previous seasons. I really adore Gauahar Khan for her personality and the way she carries herself. Of course, Hina and Sidharth were really amazing too,” said Adaa.

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleTaapsee slams troll calling her 'faltu heroine', using explicit language
Next articleBobby Deol looks forward to 'Aashram' season three

Related Articles

News

Mahira Sharma has a working birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Dubai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Mahira Sharma did what she loves doing -- shooting a music video -- on her birthday on Wednesday.She was...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin clash as Captain Kavita Kaushik oversees the Batwara task

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Bigg Boss announces another exciting task for the housemates to claim the captaincy. Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin have to pose as sisters and demand for their share in the property.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Gold Awards 2020: Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and others stylish look for award function

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra look stylish twinning in their outfits and Sidharth Shukla looked dapper in white blazer and black pants for Gold Awards 2020.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks