Adah Sharma: I don't think I will have any friends after 'Chuha Billi' releases

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma jokes that she may not have any friends left after people watch her new short film, Chuha Billi. She plays a mentally disturbed character named Katrina in the film directed by Prasad Kadam.

“I don’t think I will have any friends after the film releases,” she laughs.

On her character, Adah tells IANS: “My character is one of the toughest roles I’ve done. For everyone asking me if Chula Billi is a horror movie, it isn’t. But it is very scary. I’m really thrilled that Prasad thought of me for the part. I’m glad we are pushing the envelope and creating some awesome content.”

The film is set to release on February 12.

–IANS

ym/vnc

