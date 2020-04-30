WP_Header
Adah Sharma: I have started cooking amid lockdown

Adah Sharma: I have started cooking amid lockdown 1
By Glamsham Editorial
Adah Sharma
Adah Sharma says she has started to cook amid the lockdown

Actress Adah Sharma says she has started to cook amid the lockdown — something she doesn’t really like doing.

“Since there is a lockdown, there is no shoot but then there is cooking and cleaning stuff that I probably wouldn’t do usually. I don’t really like cooking but I love to eat so I have started cooking. We don’t have households, its just my mom and me. I am playing the piano and have been training in all the stuff that I anyway did but now there is little more time,” Adah told IANS.

Adah Sharma says the only silver lining she sees during the lockdown is that the “environment is being happier”.

“I see these videos of peacocks and other animals being happy. I think that is the only silver lining that we have. Other than that I am the kind of person who wants to spend time with people I love, I anyway do. So, I don’t need a lockdown as an excuse and if I want to avoid people then I do,” she added.

Adah made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the horror film “1920”. Adah Sharma was then seen in films like “Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke”, the “Commando” franchise, and “Bypass Road”, and will next be seen in “Man To Man”.

The film revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia’s character falling in love with and marrying Sharma’s character, only to realise she was biologically a man who became a woman after surgery.

