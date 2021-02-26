ADVERTISEMENT
Adah Sharma says she has signed five Telugu films

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma took to Instagram to announce that she has signed five new Telugu films.

In her post, the actress, whose film Kshanam completes five years today, thanked the makers for encouraging her to experiment with projects.

The actress posted a clip from the film and wrote: “On 5 yrs of Kshanam I want to announce that I have signed 5 Telugu films ! Everytime I’ve done something experimental in any language u guys have always given me sooo much love and support.The films I’m doing now are all stuff that’s not done before. Thank you for Shweta @adivisesh @raviperepu @pvpcinemaoffl.”

The 2016 Telugu thriller film Kshanam stars Adivi Sesh. Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore, Satyam Rajesh and Satyadev Kancharana. In fact, the film was also remade in Tamil and titled Sathya. It’s Hindi version was called Baaghi 2 and Aadyaa in Kannada.

The actress was recently seen in the short film Chuha Billi, co-starring Anupria Goenka.

–IANS

anj/vnc

