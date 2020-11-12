Advtg.
Bollywood News

Adah Sharma to have a working Diwali

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma will be having a working Diwali because she will be busy shooting for her next film in Mussoorie.

“Yes, (it will be a ) working diwali. For me that’s the best kind of diwali! If I’m home I eat homemade chocolate modaks but this time I won’t be celebrating at home,” Adah told IANS.

“I will be shooting for my next Bollywood film during Diwali in Mussoorie. I’ve also shot a short film for Diwali which will be releasing soon,” informed the actress, who has “Commando 3” lined up.

Adah recently used her social media presence to help a flute player who has been struggling to make a living on the empty streets ever since the pandemic and lockdown. The actress, who has almost five million followers on Instagram, posted a clip on the video-sharing platform that captures a melodious tune played by a flute player.

–IANS

dc/vnc

