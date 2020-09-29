Adam Sandler is up for reuniting with Drew Barrymore in a film

Los Angeles, Sep 29 (IANS) Actor Adam Sandler would like to do another film with actress Drew Barrymore.
The two had co-starred in “The Wedding Singer”, “Blended” and “50 First Dates”, and Sandler “of course” wants to share the screen again with Barrymore.
“Any time Drew wants to — she’s gotta tell me and then I’ll do it,” he said. “But now she’s busy with that show. I love her on the show,” he told etonline.com.
“She’s cool (and) solid as rock, just like she is in real life. (She) just knows how to talk to you (and) make you say, ‘Hmmm, maybe I’ll discuss this with you.’ I always open up when I talk to Drew. She’s gonna do that with the whole world,” Sandler added about Barrymore’s new talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show”.
Sandler had helped Barrymore re-enact a scene from “50 First Dates” for her talk show premiere. He said he also recorded an interview with Barrymore which will air “soon”.
–IANS
