ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Adarsh Gourav: Appreciation for 'The White Tiger' left me with hunger to do better

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) After a BAFTA nomination for his role in The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav has won The Rising Star award at Asian World Film Festival. The actor says such appreciation only drives him to do more.

“It’s been a humbling experience for me these past weeks since the release of The White Tiger. Going into it and being on the sets, I sensed we were making something special, but the response has been that and much more. For a young actor like me who is just starting to find his ground here, it’s rewarding to have these honours and experiences. It’s left me with the hunger and desire to do better and do even greater work, and I hope I can succeed at honing my craft,” Adarsh said.

The Asian World Film Festival jury includes Oscar-nominated producer Gil Netter (Life Of Pi, The Blind Side), Oscar-winning screenwriter David Seidler (The King’s Speech), director Jean Marc Vallee (Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies), director Lulu Wang, Actress Lucy Liu, and director Tabrez Noorani among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a surreal feeling knowing that I have been selected by the esteemed panel of the jury as The Rising Star at the prestigious Asian World Film Festival this year. It’s an honour for me to receive this award, it means a lot to me,” he said.

“The White Tiger” is directed by Ramin Bahrani from Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in pivotal roles, and is in contention for an Oscar in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

aru/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTrying to give players time to prepare for Asian Cup q'fiers: Stimac
Next articleAadar Jain: Given it my all for 'Hello Charlie'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, & the farmers who grow it

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.
Read more
News

Priyanka dreams of a boat on an island with her 'guy' Nick

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared what she is dreaming of and it involves her 'guy' and American pop...
Read more
News

Priyanka Chopra tweets on 'The White Tiger' Oscar nomination

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to talk about how "special" she felt while announcing the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film "1232 Kms",...

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it...

What inspired Suraj Sharma’s character in ‘The Illegal’?

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
Suraj Sharma: I used to go to Indian restaurants in America, where I came across Indian people and their back stories.

Helen, Waheeda Rehman & Asha Parekh reunite for Dance Deewane

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
Dance Deewane celebrates the spirit of yesteryear queens and dancing divas Helen, Waheeda Rehman & Asha Parekh as they reunite on the stage

Farhan Akhtar posts throwback boxing video

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Farhan Akhtar post a throwback boxing video of himself. The clip is from his training days for his upcoming film 'Toofan'.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates