Adarsh Gourav: Appreciation for 'The White Tiger' left me with hunger to do better

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) After a BAFTA nomination for his role in The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav has won The Rising Star award at Asian World Film Festival. The actor says such appreciation only drives him to do more.

“It’s been a humbling experience for me these past weeks since the release of The White Tiger. Going into it and being on the sets, I sensed we were making something special, but the response has been that and much more. For a young actor like me who is just starting to find his ground here, it’s rewarding to have these honours and experiences. It’s left me with the hunger and desire to do better and do even greater work, and I hope I can succeed at honing my craft,” Adarsh said.

The Asian World Film Festival jury includes Oscar-nominated producer Gil Netter (Life Of Pi, The Blind Side), Oscar-winning screenwriter David Seidler (The King’s Speech), director Jean Marc Vallee (Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies), director Lulu Wang, Actress Lucy Liu, and director Tabrez Noorani among others.

“It’s a surreal feeling knowing that I have been selected by the esteemed panel of the jury as The Rising Star at the prestigious Asian World Film Festival this year. It’s an honour for me to receive this award, it means a lot to me,” he said.

“The White Tiger” is directed by Ramin Bahrani from Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in pivotal roles, and is in contention for an Oscar in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

–IANS

