Adarsh Gourav: I’m an actor who is simply trying to equip himself

Adarsh Gourav, who is nominated at the forthcoming BAFTAs in the Best Actor category for his role of Balram Halwai in “The White Tiger”, says he is forever trying to equip himself with whatever it takes to work with a list of filmmakers he has.

“I’m an actor who is simply trying to equip himself with whatever it may take to work with a certain list of filmmakers that I have. I can’t wait to collaborate with them in the future,” Adarsh said.

He does not want language to be a barrier and is learning Tamil from his father. He is also keen on knowing Malayalam.

“To do that (work with directors of choice), I cannot have language act as a barrier. I also have been learning to play the guitar. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I’m no longer a part of a band. I wanted to be self-reliant to play my music with my vocals,” he said.

Adarsh said he wants to sing professionally and “also on-screen for my characters when the opportunity strikes my way”.

He added: “So in a way, I’m just preparing myself for roles that I’m yet to receive.”