Bollywood News

Adele really sings from her heart: Michael Kiwanuka

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka credits singer Adele for helping him understand how to perform well.

He was a support actor for Adele when he had started his career in 2011 and said that he would witness the singer “sing from her heart”.

Michael opened up on the subject when he spike about the highlights show of the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival.

“The first gig was in Oslo. I walked in from our Vauxhall Zafira car, acoustic guitars on our backs, and she’s singing ‘Rolling in the deep’. You can hear it coming through the walls and you’re like, ‘I’ve got to go on!’ “It was scary, but amazing because I’d watch the whole set every night and I learnt that she would sort of go to her own place. She really sang from her heart. And I thought, ‘OK, you can be shy and still sound good,” he said, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

He added that he suffers from impostor syndrome and feels suffocated at times.

“Sometimes I find it suffocating and I find everything nerve-wracking and wonder if I am good enough or if I can keep up.”It’s like imposter syndrome. It’s the same self-doubt or not fitting in that I’ve had all my life,” he said.

–IANS

anj/vnc

