Adhvik Mahajan plays a woman in 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri'

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actor Adhvik Mahajan had to dress up like a woman in the show “Teri Meri Ikk Jindri”. This is the first time that Adhvik, whose character currently has three looks in the show, plays a woman on screen and he is tried his best to be convincing.

“We had to juggle between all the three looks and I didn’t have much time at hand. The most difficult yet refreshing experience was of playing a woman since I have never played one before. However, I must say acting underneath all the heavy jewellery, costumes and wig was one hell of a task, and after a point I had to stop to catch hold of my breath,” he says.

He says that this made him realise the struggle of actresses.

“Luckily, I had the support of a good team on set. Honestly, hats off to all the women out there who have been in this industry for so long, gracefully doing what they do best. People usually say women take more time to dress up, and indeed it’s true, but now I fortunately have an answer to why that is so,” he says.

The actor also plays a ‘mazdoor’ (labourer) and a Sikh man in the show.

Talking about these transformations, he says: “I was required to modulate my voice for the ‘mazdoor’ look and adopt shudh Hindi for this avatar, since it was necessary to make him look and behave in contrast to Jogi (the Sikh character).”

He adds: “I felt the appearance and performance of a Sikh took the least amount of effort considering I was well adept to the body language and even knew the requirements to be followed for the look. Also, since I have taken this look before, it was much easier.”

“Teri Meri Ikk Jindri” airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

