Adil Hussain begins shooting for 'FootPrints On Water' in London

London, Dec 4 (IANS) Actor Adil Hussain has started shooting for his new film, FootPrints On Water, in the city.

The film, which will later release in Malayalam and English languages, marks the directorial debut of British-Indian filmmaker Nathalia Syam.

“I always look forward to work in directors’ debut films. They are passionate and every minute spent in the process of filmmaking is for the first time. It’s a historic event for the debutant. In the process, it becomes special for me,” said Adil.

“Nathalia Syam has chosen ‘FootPrints On Water’, a story written by her sister Neetha Syam. Both sisters have seen a lot of what they have written and will be captured on camera,” he added.

Sharing details of Adil’s character in the movie, producer Mohaan Nadaar said: “It’s really exciting that our amazing talent Adil is finally here with us. We couldn’t think of anyone better than him to portray such a multi dimensional character. I am excited to see him bring Raghu to life – the character of an illegal immigrant living in the UK. This character represents the untold stories of many living amongst us.”

The film also features Nimisha Sajayan, Lena Kumar and Antonio Akeel.

“Prepping for the shoot has been really interesting. I am so grateful to have Adil onboard! I am in awe of his attitude and support for us. Super grateful for each and every cast and crew member for their dedication towards marking this project of ours that is set against the backdrop of reality,” said director Syam.

–IANS

nn/vnc