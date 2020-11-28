Bollywood News

Adil Hussain-starrer 'Nirvana Inn' set for digital premiere over 99 hours

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) The Adil Hussain-starrer Nirvana Inn will have a digital world premiere on a pay-per-view basis for 99 hours on December 11. 

The Hindi-language psychological horror drama, which also stars Sandhya Mridul and Rajshri Deshpande, is directed by Vijay Jayapal. It follows the story of a boatman who becomes the caretaker of a Himalayan resort after an attempted suicide.

“Nirvana Inn is very unique in its narrative. We hardly see this style in Indian cinema. I loved how the reality of my role easily slips into nightmarish vision. Very intelligently done. Never played a role of this kind. I think Vijay Jayapal has a lot to offer to Indian cinema. I hope he gets what he really wants to,” said Adil. 

Sandhya shared that director Jayapal brings a simple real personal approach to his films and a “normalcy in the handling of relationships between characters and a palpable emotional thread occasionally which is interesting, especially in the genre of horror it’s more uncomfortable and then terrifying. For me this role was easy and then not”.

Nirvana Inn, which had its world premiere at the Busan International Film festival 2019, will be available on the digital platform Cinemapreneur. 

The film is produced by Stray Factory, Uncombed Buddha, Stop Whinging (Australia) and Harman Ventures in association with Magic Hour Films (Singapore). 

The producers said in a collective statement: “With theatres closed and OTTs crowded, independent films have to find truly independent ways of distributing their film. We have decided on an unconventional release because this gives the power to the audience to decide the fate of the film, we hope this sets a trend for many more independent films.” 

–IANS

nn/vnc

