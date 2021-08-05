Adinath Kothare on Nagesh Kukunoor: He lets you explore and discover the character

- Advertisement -

By Ahana Bhattacharya

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Working with renowned filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor has been a learning experience for actor Adinath Kothare, who appears in Kukunoor’s latest web series ‘City of Dreams’ Season 2.

- Advertisement -

Sharing his experience, Adinath Kothare told IANS: “It was amazing working with Nagesh sir! He is a veteran filmmaker and working with him has been extremely educating. I got to learn a lot from him. He does everything with so much ease. He gives so much freedom as an actor, he lets you explore and discover the character on your own.”

“Of course, he briefs and guides you but the way he gives inputs, it is very motivating. Since he himself is an actor and director, he knows the language of an actor. It’s amazing the way he communicates with actors. He made things very easy for me, I could craft the character easily with his help. Overall, it’s a treat to work with Nagesh sir,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Adinath plays a character called Mahesh Aravle in ‘City of Dreams 2’. Throwing light on his role, the actor said: “He is a person who has maintained his innocence and approach by not letting it get corrupted by the surroundings. He calls himself a humanitarian leader because he believes in the virtues and values he’s got. Mahesh is a headstrong and stubborn politician but at the same time he’s an honest and genuine human being which works both to his advantage and disadvantage in the show.”

Also starring Priya Bapat and Atul Kulkarni in the lead, the show streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

- Advertisement -

On the work front, Adinath will next be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83’.

He will also be seen in the dark comedy Marathi film ‘Panchak’ produced by Madhuri Dixit Nene.

He is also awaiting a release date for his directorial debut, Marathi film ‘Paani’ backed by Priyanka Chopra.

–IANS

abh/kr