Aditi Budhathoki on starring in Amaal Mallik's music video

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress-model Aditi Budhathoki says singer Amaal Mallik is very passionate about music, as well as the way he wants to offer his creation to his listeners.

Aditi will be seen in the music video of Amaal’s pop debut “Tu mera nahi”. In the music video, shot in Dubai, Amaal and Aditi will be seen headlining the romantic ballad that touches upon love and heartbreaks.

“I’m super stoked for Amaal’s debut. I’ve been a fan of his music and his credentials as a singer-composer are enough to get listeners excited about ‘Tu mera nahi’. I was fortunate to have been offered a generous creative canvas by our director Arif,” Aditi said.

“Shooting with Amaal was great fun and this song has been memorable for me way ahead of its release! ‘Tu mera nahi’ is about the emotional journey one undergoes after falling out of love. The theme of the song is what follows after a heartbreak and the expression of it in this song is very relatable. I’m so happy that listeners are super excited about ‘Tu mera nahi’ releasing soon,” she added.

The actress continued: “As for the experience of featuring in the video, well, it was immersive and fun. Amaal is very passionate about the music he makes and the way he wants to offer it to his listeners. I am glad I was a part of it and I took away many happy memories of shooting for the song in Dubai.”

The romantic ballad is composed and sung by Amaal and the lyrics have been penned by Rashmi Virag. The audio of “Tu mera nahi’ will be released on November 5. In Bollywood, Amaal made his mark scoring music for films such as “Kabir Singh”, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” and “Airlift”.

Earlier, while talking about the song, Amaal had said: “I always intended to create non-film music for myself and I’m thrilled that ‘Tu mera nahi’ is finally happening. This is the first time I am singing, composing and featuring the music video and I really hope that I do justice to my fans, and manage to give them something they love and goes beyond their expectations.”

–IANS

sug/vnc

