Aditi Rao Hydari voices against street harassment in a new campaign

Making a difference to the society and coming forward to support the safety of women all across the globe is actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is also the brand ambassador of the French personal care brand, L’Oreal Paris in India.

Titled ‘Stand Up’, the special campaign is a collective action against street harassment happening all across the world.

Being the Indian face for this global campaign, Rao Hydari urged one and all to be a part of this initiative and take up the special international training programme which aims at driving awareness on street harassment with a call to action.

After undergoing the training herself, Aditi emphasises on how it’s essential for men and women in today’s time and era.

Speaking about the 5Ds which the ‘Stand Up’ campaign highlights upon including Distract, Delay, Document, Direct and Delegate, Aditi wrote on her social media handle, ” STANDUP! Take the training against street harassment with

L’Oréal

Paris and Hollaback: learn the 5Ds methodology, #WeStandUp today, on Nov 25th, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2020. “

The world sure needs more philanthropists like Aditi Rao Hydari. More power to her!