Advtg.
Bollywood News

Aditi Rao Hydari voices against street harassment in a new campaign

Aditi emphasises on how it's essential for men and women in today's time and era.

By Pooja Tiwari
Aditi Rao Hydari voices against street harassment in a new campaign
Aditi Rao Hydari voices against street harassment in a new campaign
Advtg.

Making a difference to the society and coming forward to support the safety of women all across the globe is actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is also the brand ambassador of the French personal care brand, L’Oreal Paris in India.

Titled ‘Stand Up’, the special campaign is a collective action against street harassment happening all across the world.

Being the Indian face for this global campaign, Rao Hydari urged one and all to be a part of this initiative and take up the special international training programme which aims at driving awareness on street harassment with a call to action.

Advtg.

After undergoing the training herself, Aditi emphasises on how it’s essential for men and women in today’s time and era.

Speaking about the 5Ds which the ‘Stand Up’ campaign highlights upon including Distract, Delay, Document, Direct and Delegate, Aditi wrote on her social media handle, ” STANDUP! Take the training against street harassment with 

L’Oréal

 Paris and Hollaback: learn the 5Ds methodology, #WeStandUp today, on Nov 25th, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2020.  “

Advtg.

The world sure needs more philanthropists like Aditi Rao Hydari. More power to her!

Advtg.
Previous articleKiara Advani says she is jealous of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif’s body!
Next articleKriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey to star in '14 Phere'

Related Articles

News

Wishes pour in on ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan’s B’day

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Indian film celebrities from Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Nimrat Kaur to Ajay Devgn among many others wished megastar 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan on his...
Read more
News

Sudheer Babu’s jaw-dropping opening action sequence in the film ‘V’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The action thriller 'V' saw a global release on Amazon Prime Video and the audiences were all excited to see Sudheer Babu and Nani together on-screen, fighting their own battles and were stunned with the twists the film had to offer.
Read more
News

Aditi Rao Hydari speaks about toxicity in & around Bollywood & social media

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari feels that Bollywood has a beautiful side, too, and declares it is an inclusive space.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks