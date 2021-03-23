ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Aditi Rao Hydari’s reluctant Monday mood

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari had an acute sense of Monday blues. She posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing for the camera dressed in a lime green ensemble. Her state of mind reflects in her caption.

“Not ready to Monday,” she wrote.

The actress, who was last seen in the digitally released film “The Girl On The Train”, has several more films lined up for release.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will be seen in the anthology titled “Ajeeb Daastaans”, which features four films directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. This is set to premiere digitally on April 16.

The actress will also be seen in “Hey Sinamika”, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJackie Shroff, Aadar Jain-starrer 'Hello Charlie' promises fun ride
Next articleRashmi Somvanshi on 'Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti' winning Best Haryanvi Film (Lead)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kirti Kulhari: Now things are done differently

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.Dadlani...

Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in 'The Man Who Fell To Earth' remake series

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) British actress Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside actor Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series that...

Payal Dev & Yasser Desai release ‘Bepanah pyaar’

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Composer-singer Payal Dev and singer Yasser Desai's first musical collaboration, titled 'Bepanah pyaar' released

Amit Sadh’s message for fans, from Dubai

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Amit Sadh addressed the fact that he has been away from social media for a while.

Oman, UAE matches a start from scratch for India: Football coach Stimac

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) India return to international football after a gap of more than a year when they face Oman in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates