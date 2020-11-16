Aditya Roy Kapur gets set for 'OM: The Battle Within'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Aditya Roy Kapur will soon be seen in a film titled OM: The Battle Within, which was announced on his birthday. The actor, who turned 35 on Monday, will play the lead role in the action thriller, co-produced by Ahmed Khan, who previously helmed Baaghi 3. The film will be directed by debutant Kapil Verma.

“Covid notwithstanding, the year has been a special one on the work front. I have been living with OM for a few months now and to see it being announced on my birthday makes it extremely special. (I) am Looking forward to the journey,” Aditya said.

Talking about the project, Ahmed Khan said: “Yes, Adi will be doing full-on action for the first time. He is structurally built for action and this character fits him. This film revolves around emotionally disturbed relationships on the line of duty. Kapil Verma, our director, is set to role this year, and he is extremely ready to jump in his debut with such large action sequences. Adi has started training with specialists of different fields in action for a while.”

Advtg.

“Aditya has made some versatile film choices and has already proven his mettle as an action hero. We’re confident that he will play the part with finesse. With a strong emotional storyline with high dosage of action we are set to roll by early next month,” Shariq Patel said on behalf of producers Zee Studios.

The entertainer will go on floors in December this year and is scheduled to release in the second half of 2021.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc