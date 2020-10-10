Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Aftab Shivdasani hits the gym post Covid recovery

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actor Aftab Shivdasani, who recently recovered from Covid, has hit the gym after seven months and is happy about the fact. He shared a couple of photographs from the gym on Saturday on his verified Instagram account.

“Gym after 7 months. Missed this so much. #postcovid #recovery #onedayatatime. Lessons to self – I am whole. I am strong. I am powerful. I am harmonious. I am happy,” he captioned the images, hashtagged positiveaffirmations.

On the work front, Aftab is all set to make his digital debut with the crime thriller web series, “Poison 2”.

Advtg.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Karan Wahi in new show, Bigg Buzz
Next articleRiteish Deshmukh reacts to Rajasthan priest murder, calls it sad and shocking

Related Articles

News

Big B turns 78: Amitabh Bachchan temple hosts virtual meet for 'Guru' with his EF

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY AHANA BHATTACHARYAKolkata, Oct 11 (IANS) Tucked in the Bondel Gate locality of South Kolkata, near Ballygunge Phari, the famous Amitabh Bachchan temple of...
Read more
News

Big B turns 78: The legacy keeps growing

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY SUGANDHA RAWALNew Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) A few days before turning 78 on Sunday, Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan signed a new multilingual mega...
Read more
News

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee stable, vital parameters normal: Daughter

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is now stable and his blood pressure and all other vital parameters are also normal, family sources...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Aftab Shivdasani hits the gym post Covid recovery 1

Manoj Bajpayee: Self doubt is something every actor goes through

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Two National Awards, a Padma Shri and an experience of 26 years in the Hindi Film Industry later, acclaimed...
Aftab Shivdasani hits the gym post Covid recovery 2

Big B turns 78: Amitabh Bachchan temple hosts virtual meet for...

Aftab Shivdasani hits the gym post Covid recovery 2

Big B turns 78: The legacy keeps growing

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Super Over against Mumbai Indians freed me up: Kohli

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Ex-Kerala, Railways cricketer Suresh Kumar found hanging in his home

Hina Khan

Hina Khan

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks