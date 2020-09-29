Home Bollywood News

Aftab Shivdasani tests Covid negative, says 'illness is very treatable'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has tested negative after briefly battling Covid-19. The actor took to his verified Twitter account on Tuesday to share the news.

“Hi everyone, I am very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did my COVID test again and by the grace of God, the reports came negative. Thank you for all your support and good wishes. Please know that this illness is very treatable and less than 20% cases are severe and need hospitalisation. Most of the people recover with medication at home so please do not panic even if unfortunately you get it. I once again humbly request and reiterate the importance of maintaining a social distance, using masks and sanitisers until the pandemic is over. Stay safe and protect your loved ones,” tweeted Aftab.

Earlier this month, Aftab had informed on social media the news that he had tested Covid positive. The actor had shared having minor symptoms like dry cough and mild fever.

On the work front, Aftab is all set to make his digital debut with the crime thriller web series “Poison 2” which will release on October 16.

–IANS

abh/vnc

