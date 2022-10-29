After 20 years in TV, Shakti Arora expresses gratitude to Ekta

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actor Shakti Arora expressed his gratitude towards TV czarina Ekta Kapoor for giving him his biggest break in her show on his completion of 20 years in the industry. He recalled his journey and how he rose to fame with the support of his wife and parents.

He said: “I believe this journey includes a lot of people to thank who have been there with me throughout. To start with, I want to thank the most beautiful people in my life, including my parents and my wife, who have been there with me through thick and thin. They have given me unconditional love and support and without them, this journey wouldn’t have been possible.”

While referring to Ekta, he added: “I have a special connection with Ekta Kapoor because she gave me my biggest break and made me a household name. Therefore, I am and will always be truly grateful to her for always believing in me. I am extremely grateful for all the shows that I have done to date, and ‘Kundali Bhagya’ is one of the most special ones. TV has given me an opportunity to explore my boundaries as an artist. It’s been an amazing journey so far and I hope the audience keeps showering me with their love.”

Shakti made his debut in the industry with ‘Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai’, later he did a supporting role in ‘Dill Mill Gaye’. He got his first lead role in 2014 in the TV show ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’ and also participated in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 7’.

Now he is part of popular show ‘Kundali Bhagya’.

Looking back at his journey in the TV industry, Shakti said: “I completed twenty years in the TV industry and I think it has been a roller coaster ride. I am so glad and happy to be a part of this wonderful and magnificent fraternity that has blessed me with fame, recognition, love, support, and a platform to showcase my talent. I still remember it took a lot of effort to play my first character as I had to understand and get into the skin of the character, but I truly enjoyed the role.”

