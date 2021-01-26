ADVERTISEMENT
Sunny Leone now tries her hands at cricket!

Sunny Leone seems to be in a sporty mood lately; Sunny Leone now tries her hands at cricket!

By Glamsham Editorial
Sunny Leone sure seems to be in a sporty mood lately. She flaunted her football skills recently, and on Tuesday she has been showing off her cricketing moves to the world.

A video she shared on Instagram, Sunny gets in to cricketing action. She references to Ind’a’s upcoming England series in the caption, and offers herself as an option to the selection committee.

“Should I pack my kit to face England?” wrote the actress.

Sunny is currently in Kerala’s Poovar Island where she has travelled to start working on “Spiltsvilla 13”. The actress has been associated with the youth-based reality show since 2014. The 13th season of “Splitsvilla” would mark Sunny’s seventh year of association with the show.

Last month, the actress kick-started the first schedule of her first fictional web show “Anamika”. The series is being pitched as a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.  –ians/abh/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

