ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Ahsaas Channa: 'Girls Hostel 2.0' has the best cast I have worked with

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress Ahsaas Channa will soon be back in the web show Girls Hostel 2.0. She says her character has evolved from what she was in season one, beyond being a new girl in the hostel who was figuring her way out. She also promises a double dose of drama and comedy.

“I play Richa in ‘Girls Hostel 2.0′. My character has evolved in this season. In the first season, she was a new girl figuring her way out in the hostel, but now she has her own perspective and takes over things,” Ahsaas said.

“So far, she was gathering information but in this season her friendship with Mili and Jo has grown stronger. I am really happy with the team and production house. There is double the drama, comedy and emotion,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

From romance to complexities of relationships, the series will explore the everyday lives of four students, as they come together to deal with personal issues. The show also features Srishti Shrivastava, Shreya Mehta, Parul Gulati and Simran Natekar.

Talking about the show, she said: “Director Chaitanya Kumbhakonum did a phenomenal job with season one and brought out so much from the actors on screen. With this season, he has just levelled up the game.”

“Despite the difficulty of shooting during Covid, he was patient and sorted with what he wanted from each shot,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I worked with him for 16 days at a stretch for the first time and learnt a lot. This is definitely the best cast I have worked with and all of them are dear friends,” she added.

The show will be released on SonyLIV on February 19.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRandeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela meet Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Oxford University to test Covid-19 vaccine safety in kids

IANS - 0
London, Feb 13 (IANS) The University of Oxford has launched the first study to assess the safety and immune responses of its Covid-19...
Read more
Technology

Identifying risk factors for elevated anxiety in young adults during Covid

IANS - 0
New York, Feb 13 (IANS) Researchers have identified early risk factors that predicted heightened anxiety in young adults during the Covid-19 pandemic.The...
Read more
Technology

Amazon sues NY Attorney General over Covid norms

IANS - 0
New York, Feb 13 (IANS) In an unusual move, Amazon has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James in...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela meet Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Actors Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence...

'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Donald Glover in 'Mr. & Mrs....

Katrina Kaif gives the safety pin a twist of oomph

Aahana Kumra photobombed on the set of ‘Bawri Chhori’

Gulshan Devaiah: My life seems to fall in place after every...

Sonam Kapoor wraps up 'Blind'

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021