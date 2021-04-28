Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit contributes to a 20-bed, COVID-19 facility

Adv.

As Maharashtra battles the second wave of COVID-19, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has converted the State Bharat Scouts and Guides Halls in Shivaji Park to a 20-bed, COVID-19 facility with ventilators, oxygen support and para monitors.

According to sources, funds for the same have been contributed by Ajay Devgn through his social service wing NY Foundations along with veteran producer Anand Pandit among others. The contributors also include prominent names like Boney Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Rajneesh Khanuja, Leena Yadav , Ashim Bajaj, Sameer Nair (Applause), Deepak Dhar and Rishi Negi (Banijay Asia, Seven Tauras Entertainment Private Limited), entrepreneur Tarun Rathi and action-director R P Yadav.

A contribution of over Rs. 1 crore has been made to the ‘Smiley Account’ which is the business development cell of the BMC.

Local Shiv Sena corporater Vishaka Raut has expressed appreciation for the effort that has created this much needed extension to the Hinduja Hospital.

Surprisingly the author stumbled upon this Ajay Devgn post that seems to be apt still today. The post with Ajay in a white full sleeve and jeans is captioned: “We’ll rise, heal & conquer! #GoodVibes #StaySafe” and we can’t agree more