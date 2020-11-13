Advtg.
Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn: Encourage my son to go outdoors as much as possible

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn says he always encourages his son to go outdoors as much as possible.

Ajay hopes his latest production venture Chhalaang inspires kids to indulge more in physical activities through sports.

“Chhalaang is an inspirational script. We have seen good films on sports, coaches and players, but a film on a PT teacher and school kids is new. We hope to inspire kids and their parents to promote physical activity through sports. The earlier generation was more involved in outdoor activities and sports because we didn’t have access to gadgets and gizmos. Today, children miss out on this aspect,” Ajay said.

“In fact, I encourage my son (Yug) to go outdoors as much as possible. We as parents also have to contribute to it. The messaging in Chhalaang is the need of the hour. It’s a reminder of the school days when physical training (PT) and outdoor sports were a big draw. Chhalaang is a wholesome film that will entertain and motivate us,” he added.

Chhalaang is pitched as a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT master in a semi government-funded school in North India. The movie narrates the story of a PT Master named Montu (played by Rajkummar Rao), and addresses the importance of sports education in school curriculum, in a light vein. Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen as a computer teacher in the film. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

–IANS

Ajay Devgn: Encourage my son to go outdoors as much as possible

