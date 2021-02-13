ADVERTISEMENT
Ajay Devgn to begin final schedule of ‘Maidaan’ on Valentine’s Day

Ajay Devgn is all set to begin shooting for the final schedule of Maidaan. Shoot begins in Mumbai on Valentine's Day.

By Glamsham Editorial
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan Poster
Ajay Devgn is all set to begin shooting for the final schedule of his forthcoming sports film Maidaan. Shoot begins in Mumbai on Valentine’s Day and the film is slated for a Dussehra release this year. 

The film is inspired by the true story of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who coached and managed the Indian national team from 1950 till his death in 1963, and is considered by many as the man who changed the face of modern Indian football.

Major portions of the film, helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, have been shot across Lucknow, Kolkata and Mumbai. Shoot is expected to wrap up by April.

“#MAIDAAN: FINAL SHOOT TO BEGIN… #Maidaan – starring #AjayDevgn – will be shot from 14 Feb 2021 in #Powai [#Mumbai]… Will be filmed non-stop till April-end, which will mark the completion of the shoot… Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma… 15 Oct 2021 [#Dussehra] release,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday.

“#Maidaan costars #Priyamani, #GajrajRao and #RudranilGhosh… Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta… In #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu and #Malayalam,” Adarsh further informed.  –ians/

