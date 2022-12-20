Ajay Devgn to combat drug-lords, corrupt forces…

Actor-Filmmaker Ajay Devgn, the asli mass-maharaja, has made his most-challenging, crazy, blistering film, the burning, fiery, action-drama Bholaa. It’s Ajay Devgn’s most daring-film-to-date. It has been styled as the story of a one-man army, set in one-night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise.

The caption – ‘One Chattan, Sau Shaitaan’ describes what this adrenaline-thumping mega-offering is. It’s the saga of a man who is fearless. He is undaunting as he sets out to combat drug-lords, corrupt forces and a multitude of setbacks that crop up in his 24-hour rough-ride.

That’s Bholaa for you. Fighter on the outside, protector on the inside. A father who will fight anyone who comes in the way of his quest to reach his young daughter.