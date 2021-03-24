ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn wants fans to call him ‘Sudarshan’, sets off talk of OTT debut

Actor Ajay Devgn shared a cryptic video message on Wednesday, and fans are speculating if it refers to a possible debut on OTT.

By Glamsham Bureau
Ajay Devgn sets off talk of OTT debut
Ajay Devgn wants fans to call him 'Sudarshan', sets off talk of OTT debut
Looking dapper in yellow T-shirt in a picture that he posted, the actor asked his fans not to call him Ajay anymore but to address him as Sudarshan.

“Aapse kitni baar bola hai, Ajay kisko bula rahe ho. Mera naam Sudarshan hai. Sudarshan (how many times do I have to tell you. Who is Ajay? My name is Sudarshan)!” he says in the video.

It is his caption for the video that triggered off speculation if he is headed for OTT.

“Dua mein yaad rakhna, naam hai Sudarshan. #EntertainmentKaAllRounder @disneyplushotstarvip,” Ajay captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Ajay’s production “The Big Bull” is all set for an OTT release. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan and is based on the securities scam of 1992. It is said to loosely account stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life and his involvement in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

Ajay’s upcoming line-up of films as an actor includes “Bhuj: The Pride of India”, “Maidaan” and “MayDay”, which he has also directed.

