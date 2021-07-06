Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' to release digitally on August 13

Adv.

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) The Ajay Devgn-starrer war action film “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” will release digitally on August 13, ahead of Independence Day. A motion poster of the film was released on Tuesday while the trailer will be launched on July 12.

“1971. THE GREATEST BATTLE EVER FOUGHT. #BhujThePrideOfIndia releasing on 13th August only on @DisneyplusHSVIP. #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex,” tweeted Devgn, announcing the news.

The film, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, and has an ensemble cast comprising Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

“Bhuj: The Pride Of India” has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria and is all set to release on August 13 on Disney+ Hotstar.

