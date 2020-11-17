Advtg.
Ajay Devgn's character in Deewangee inspired my role in Red: Krushna Abhishek

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor Krushna Abhishek says his role in the upcoming psychological thriller, Red is inspired by the character Ajay Devgn essayed in the 2002 release, Deewangee. The Devgn thriller, incidentally, was influenced by the 1996 Hollywood hit, Primal Fear, starring Richard Gere and Edward Norton.

Krushna’s character suffers from split personality in the film that, he promised, would keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

“It’s a psychological thriller film. I am playing the role of a psychopath. Ajay Devgn did a film called Deewangee and my character is based on those lines. He (Ajay Devgn) played a character suffering from split personality in Deewangee. In our film, I think the audience will not be able to decide whether my character is positive or negative till the end,” said Krushna, which casts him with Payal Ghosh.

“My character has negative, positive, emotional and romantic shades in the film, so at first I didn’t believe that the makers had considered me for this role. When I met (writer-director) Ashok (Tyagi) ji, he showed me a few pictures of Dev Anand sahab and told me he would like to portray my character based on his personality. I am glad that he has a vision for every character of the film,” he said.

Krushna has often played comical characters on television and in films. Asked if it is a conscious decision to work in his new film, in order to break his funny image, he said: “I am not making any intentional effort from my side to break my image of a comedy actor. I think I am not that old and not in a hurry that I want to play every role which comes my way. People have always told me that I am a talented actor but with this film, I am trying to do an experiment, so that I can gauge whether I am capable of doing different kinds of roles. So, I a bit nervous.”

Red is written and directed by Ashok Tyagi, and also features Sudesh Lehri and Shakti Kapoor in prominent roles.

–IANS

iv/vnc

