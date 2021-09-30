HomeBollywoodNews

Ajay Devgn’s football flick ‘Maidaan’ to release on June 3, 2022

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Maidaan' is locked for a June 3, 2022 release.

By Glamsham Bureau
Ajay Devgn's football flick 'Maidaan' to release on June 3, 2022
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan poster
- Advertisement -

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Maidaan’ is locked for a June 3, 2022 release.

The film is inspired by the true story of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who coached and managed the national team from 1950 till his death in 1963, and is considered by many as the man who changed the face of modern Indian football.

- Advertisement -

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh, ‘Maidaan’ is expected to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah. respectively.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSardar Udham Dialogues: Vicky Kaushal’s powerful dialogues as a revolutionary
Next articleRidley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ to release in India on Oct 22
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,017FansLike
44,186FollowersFollow
6,265FollowersFollow
57,511FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv