Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ not for pay-per-view release

The makers of the Ajay Devgn-starrer sports drama “Maidaan” on Thursday quashed rumours that they were considering putting the film up for pay-per-view digital release.

A statement issued on behalf of the film’s producers Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta denied any such possibility, at least for now.

The statement reads, “We would like to share that there is currently no conversation with any streaming platform for pay-per-view release of the film ‘Maidaan’. Our focus at present is to complete the film keeping everyone’s safety in mind and in full compliance of protocols laid down by the government. We request you to please reach out to us regarding any news about Maidaan.”

The film is inspired by the true story of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who coached and managed the national team from 1950 till his death in 1963, and is considered by many as the man who changed the face of modern Indian football.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is slated for a Dussehra release this year. Also starring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh, “Maidaan” is expected to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.