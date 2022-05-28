Ajay Kapoor collaborates with 'Fauda' fame Rotem Shamir for 'Garud'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale are collaborating on their upcoming film “Garud” with Israeli director Rotem Shamir who is known for hit projects such as “Fauda”, “Hit and Run”, and “Hostages”.

Ajay said: “‘Garud’ is a huge project for me, I’m emotionally driven to the film and want to give it the best treatment possible. Rotem Shamir is a renowned filmmaker and has a great experience in the sensibilities that we are looking at for ‘Garud’. Rotem Shamir and I are planning various projects together as a team.”

“Being from Israel and having made a show about the conditions of hostages, the understanding and vision he possesses will definitely help us. We wanted someone to grasp the emotional quotient as well as cater to the international sensibilities as the subject has a universal appeal,” he added.

Rotem said: “‘Garud’ is a very exciting film, while it is focused on the Indian aspect of the story, it has a universal appeal that promises to connect with people all across. I have been fascinated with the content from the Indian entertainment industry for a long time, hence when Ajay Kapoor brought this film to me, I knew I had to take it. Especially looking forward to working with Ajay Kapoor, who has been associated with so many varied films, I am really excited for the long term association with Ajay Kapoor.”

“Garud” is the fictional depiction of the rescue mission in Afghanistan, based on the story of an officer in the Garud Commando Force, a special forces unit of the Indian Air Force. The film’s story and concept is credited to Subhash Kale. The film is set to release on August 15.

