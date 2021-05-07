Armaan Ralhan: After ‘Befikre’ debut I only had similar offers

Adv.

Actor Armaan Ralhan made his acting debut in the Ranveer Singh-Vaani Kapoor starrer “Befikre” and was recently seen in the OTT anthology “Ajeeb Daastaans”. Armaan says he had a few offers after his debut film of 2016 but they were all similar to his “Befikre” role of Anay, an investment banker who is set to marry Vaani Kapoor’s character.

“What happened was that there were one or two films after ‘Befikre’ that were very similar to what I had done in the film. I wanted to do something that gave me an opportunity to show a different side of myself. There were one or two films that were supposed to happen but they got delayed or pushed and then finally Shashank Khaitan’s thing (refers to his segment of ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’) happened,” informed Armaan.

“Ajeeb Daastaans” is anthology of four stories, and Armaan appears in the first segment, directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

“Ajeeb Daastaans was supposed to come out last year but because of the pandemic everything got delayed. So, one extra year got added because of the pandemic. Things just worked out that way, but I do wish to reduce the gap and do more work,” he added.

Armaan says his constant effort is to look for variety in roles. “I got into the movies to play different characters. That is the fun – to play people that are different from you. So, for me is to play someone who is not me, to me it is important to be versatile and do different kind of roles,” he claimed.

“Sometimes you may play similar roles in your career but the idea is to keep changing and doing different things,” he summed up.