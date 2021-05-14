Ajit Shirole’s ‘Shivputra Sambhaji’ poster released

Adv.

On the auspicious occasion of Sambhaji Jayanti director Ajit Shirole and writer Pratap Gangavane have come together to release the title poster of their upcoming mega budget and multi-lingual film ‘Shivputra Sambhaji’. After film makers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowarikar who have set the bar in making historical genre films, director Ajit Shirole is all set to join the list with this film.

He had recently worked in Anand pimpalkar’s film ‘Alay Mazya Rashila’ and has 13 hit and acclaimed Marathi films to his credit. With this film, director Ajit plans on making his debut in Hindi cinema.

Speaking about his decade long dream project, the director says, “Shivputra Sambhaji is going to be my most ambitious project as I have been planning and preparing for this for the last 10 years. I have referred to many historical documents and books – Kadambari, Bakhar, etc. I remember one day watching Hollywood movie ‘300’ and I was so fascinated by that movie and it’s vfx that I promised myself to make something so grand in Bollywood.”

He further elaborates, “The reason I decided to make a film on Sambhaji Raje is because I have always been inspired by him. He was such a great and skilled leader who had mastered many languages at a very young age of 14. He was a scholar who has written 4 granths named Budhbhushan in Sanskrit, Naykabhed, Nakhshikh and Saatsatak in Braj language. Sambhaji Raje was known as the people’s leader and also took forward Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of Swarajya. Sambhaji proved to be an ideal successor to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a perfect combination of brilliance, strength, kindness, politeness and knowledge. He has valiantly fought many battles for our Nation. I feel every person should know Raje’s story and gain a sense of nationality.” added the director with immense feeling of pride in his voice.

‘Shivputra Sambhaji’ is produced under the banner of Shivani movies in association with Dhanraj Productions. The film will be made in 4 languages. It is written by one of the accomplished writers in the Marathi industry – Pratap Gangavane, who is a master of historical writing with around 100 films and serials namely Raja Shivchatrapati, Swarajya Janani Jijamata, Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji and Bajirao Mastani, Rajmata Jijau & Swrajya rakshak sambhaji and many more to his credit. As soon as the lockdown ends, director Ajit has planned to start shooting for the film in historical locations that revolve around Sambhaji Raje, like Raigad, Tulapur and Sangameshwar.