Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai’s motion poster launched

Actor Ajith Kumar’s fans have a reason to rejoice! They have been eagerly awaiting to catch a glimpse into the superstar’s widely anticipated film Valimai for a long time. The makers have launched the first look in the form of a motion poster.

The shooting of Valimai is complete and the film is all set for a worldwide release later this year.

One of the most awaited Tamil films of 2021, Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor (BayView Projects) and Zee Studios. It also stars Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh and Yogi Babu among others.

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the movie has Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music, and a strong technical team. Nirav Shah is the Director of Photography and Vijay Velukuty is credited for editing, while the action sequences are directed by Dhilip Subbarayan. The art department was taken care of by K. Kathir, Anu Vardhan has worked on the film as costume designer, P Jayraj is the Executive Producer and Rahul is the Business Head on the film.