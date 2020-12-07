Bollywood News

'AK vs AK' trailer: Anurag kidnaps Sonam, Anil searches for daughter

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) The trailer of AK vs AK dropped on Monday, and the chaotic video shows Anurag Kashyap playing a director who kidnaps Sonam Kapoor, whose father is an actor desperately searching for the daughter. As the search is on, the director secretly films the incidents on camera.

The trailer comes just a day after Anurag and Anil’s “Twitter war” over awards and recognition.

The trailer begins with Anil and Anurag fighting during an interview. Things get heated up and Anurag ends up throwing a glass of water on Anil’s face. Then he kidnaps Anil’s daughter Sonam. Anil gets 10 hours to search for his daughter but there are rules that he has to follow. As Anil hits the streets searching for his daughter, the director captures everything on camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a virtual press conference on Monday, Anurag and Anil released two more trailers of the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial.

The one unveiled by Anil shows him making fun of Anurag’s work and calling Anurag “biggest fraud in the industry” and a “wannabe Tarantino”.

The third trailer released by Anurag has him saying that film is a director’s medium. Anil is also seen asking Anurag to make a film with him, but he does not seem to be interested in working with “Anil uncle”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film will release on Netflix on December 24.

–IANS

nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKriti Kharbanda's post pack-up ritual to fight Covid
Next articleMahie Gill: I prefer to do less work

Related Articles

News

Gajraj Rao excited to work with Manoj Bajpayee decades after their theatre stint

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actor Gajraj Rao is excited about working with Manoj Bajpayee after decades in an upcoming anthology series titled X-Ray. The...
Read more
Health & Lifestyle

Rahul Dev: Torbaaz presents battle of two ideologies

IANS - 0
By Arundhuti BanerjeeMumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Rahul Dev plays a pivotal role in the upcoming Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz. He says the film is primarily...
Read more
News

Rahul Dev: Torbaaz presents battle of two ideologies

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Arundhuti BanerjeeMumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Rahul Dev plays a pivotal role in the upcoming Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz. He says the film is primarily...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

'AK vs AK' trailer: Anurag kidnaps Sonam, Anil searches for daughter 1

Kareena's special b'day wish for 'coolest' mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her the strongest...
'AK vs AK' trailer: Anurag kidnaps Sonam, Anil searches for daughter 2

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema Malini thanks fans for love and wishes

'AK vs AK' trailer: Anurag kidnaps Sonam, Anil searches for daughter 3

Dharmendra turns 85: 'Apne' maker shares stills from Punjab shoot

'AK vs AK' trailer: Anurag kidnaps Sonam, Anil searches for daughter 4

Sanjay Dutt urges everyone to plant more trees

'AK vs AK' trailer: Anurag kidnaps Sonam, Anil searches for daughter 5

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema, Sunny, Bobby, Esha post wishes

'AK vs AK' trailer: Anurag kidnaps Sonam, Anil searches for daughter 6

Gajraj Rao excited to work with Manoj Bajpayee decades after their...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020