Akanksha Bhandari owes her new song to an auto ride in the rains

By Glamsham Editorial

Singer Akanksha Bhandari has drawn inspiration from Mumbai monsoon for her new non-film track.

Akanksha, who is best known for her songs in “Veere Di Wedding” and “Fukrey Returns”, recently released hew new track, “Pehli baarish”, and she thanks an auto ride in the rains for the song.

“This song is a result of an auto ride I took on my way back from a recording session during Mumbai’s monsoon, and my eagerness to write original songs that encapsulate my true feelings. I instantly recorded a rough melody along with the initial lines of the song, and it slowly took shape over the next few months with the help of a friend on the keys,” Akanksha shared.

She recorded the draft last year, and during lockdown she decided to explore writing as well as composing her originals.

“It was the first rain of the lockdown that pushed me to revisit this song and work on it. Every rain shower feels like ‘Pehli baarish’ when you are in love. So, feel those butterflies in your stomach all over again and let your heart do the talking,” she added.

Akanksha made her official debut in Bollywood with the song “Tere liye” in “Namaste England”, in collaboration with Atif Aslam. –IANS/sim/vnc

