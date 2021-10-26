Tuesday, October 26, 2021
HomeBollywoodNews

Akanksha stars in Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’ video

Rapper Badshah is featuring budding actress Akanksha in his latest music video 'Jugnu' and the song was released on Tuesday.

By Glamsham Bureau
Akanksha stars in Badshah's 'Jugnu' video
Akanksha and Badshah in Jugnu video _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Rapper Badshah is featuring budding actress Akanksha in his latest music video ‘Jugnu’ and the song was released on Tuesday.

Performed by Badshah and Nikitha Gandhi and with music by Hiten and penned by Badshah, ‘Jugnu’ is a romantic song that captures the magical world of love.

- Advertisement -

Akanksha said, “Music has been the driving force of my life. I’m thrilled to be part of the Indian music scene with ‘Jugnu’, a song created by none other than Badshah. When the poster and teaser of the song dropped, I could sense the anticipation among viewers and listeners. Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’ is very different from the rest of his discography. I’m glad that I got to collaborate with him for such a special song. I’m super grateful. What I wait for now is the response of the listeners.”

Akanksha earlier appeared for ‘Casanova’, ‘I’m A Disco Dancer 2.0’ (both starring Tiger Shroff) and a popular soap ad with Varun Dhawan.

- Advertisement -

Presented by Universal Music, ‘Jugnu’ is now available on all streaming platforms.

- Advertisement -
Source@badboyshah
Previous articleSarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu’s wife updates from Barcelona
Next articleRashami Desai looks like a beautiful mermaid in all white dress
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,033FansLike
44,963FollowersFollow
6,366FollowersFollow
57,572FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US