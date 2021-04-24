Adv.
Akasa’s ‘Shola’ video is special for Rohit Saraf

Actor Rohit Saraf made his music video debut with pop star Akasa's new track "Shola"

Actor Rohit Saraf made his music video debut with pop star Akasa’s new track “Shola”. Rohit, who usually enjoys a boy-next-door image traditional for the track, donning sequined kurta with a black-and-silver jacket. It is a look he has never tried. He lip-synced to rap, too.

“Akasa’s ‘Shola’ was all about many firsts for me and so it’s extremely special. I thoroughly enjoyed rapping, flaunting a cool traditional look and dancing to the song. I have great memories of this collaboration and I’m glad that listeners are enjoying it,” Rohit gushed.

Sung, composed and written by Akasa and Charan, “Shola” released on April 14, and is available on all streaming platforms.

