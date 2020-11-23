Advtg.
Bollywood News

Akhil Akkineni's therapeutic activity

By Glamsham Editorial
Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Telugu star Akhil Akkineni reveals what gives him the power to take on the week.

Sharing a photo of him riding a horse, he posted on Instagram on Monday: “Sunday rides with my dear one #Gizelle. She keeps me on my toes and relaxes me at the same time. I can’t even explain how therapeutic this is for me. Gives me the power to take on the week with a fresh mind. Cheers to active Sundays!”

On the work front, Akhil will be seen in the upcoming film “Most Eligible Bachelor”.

Last month, Akhil and his co-star Pooja Hegde had unveiled the teaser of the film, which is scheduled to be released on Sankranti 2021.

The teaser presented a love story between the two lead characters with a dash of fun and comedy.

Pooja had described the film as a “fun-filled romantic entertainer”.

–IANS

nn/vnc

