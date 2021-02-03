ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Akshay, Ajay, KJo, Suniel Shetty react on farmers’ protest

Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar & Suniel Shetty have urged people not to fall for false propaganda against India

By Glamsham Editorial
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar (Photo Credit: Twitter, for representation purpose only)
Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and Suniel Shetty on Wednesday came out and spoken about the ongoing protest by farmers. The actors have urged people not to fall for false propaganda against India.

Their tweets come after international personalities such as Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and Greta Thunberg tweeted in favour of the farmers’ protest in the country.

Indian celebrities have reacted to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about the issue, and celebrities commenting about the issue.

Superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared the statement by MEA. He then wrote that efforts are being taken to resolve the issue.

“Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda,” Akshay wrote.

Actor Ajay Devgn urged everyone to not fall for false propaganda.

“Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda,” he tweeted.

Filmmaker Karan Johar called the farmers the backbone of India.

“We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether,” Johar wrote.

Actor Suniel Shetty said that nothing is more dangerous than half truth.

“We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33,” he wrote.  –ians/dc/vnc

