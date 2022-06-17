Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan to have face off at box-office in August

- Advertisement -

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan’s upcoming films ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will be seen clashing at the box office as their films are set to hit the screens on August 11.

Akshay took to Instagram on Thursday, where he shared a motion teaser to announce the release date of his next.

He wrote, “Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! #RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022.”

Directed by Aanand L Rai, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, revolves around the brother-sister bond.

It marks the director’s second outing with Akshay after ‘Atrangi Re’.

‘Raksha Bandhan’ also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The two had previously worked together in ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, which released in 2017.

Aamir Khan’s much awaited film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will be locking horns with Akshay’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ as it is too slated to release on the same date.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan and is the official Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ iconic Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’.

Apart from Aamir, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ also stars Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two have reunited on-screen 13 years after the blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’.

The cast of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ also includes Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.