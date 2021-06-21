Akshay Kumar begins ‘Raksha Bandhan’ shoot

Adv.

Akshay Kumar on Monday announced commencement of his upcoming film “Raksha Bandhan”. The film narrates a tale of brother-sister bond, and reunites Akshay with “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

Tagging Bhumi on Twitter, Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai’s #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes.”

“Raksha Bandhan” is helmed by Aanand L. Rai, who has just completed shooting the upcoming film, “Atrangi Re” with Akshay. The film co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Akshay Kumar’s list of upcoming films also includes “Sooryavanshi”, “Bell Bottom”, “Prithviraj”, “Bachchan Pandey”, and “Ram Setu”.