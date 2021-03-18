ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar begins shooting for 'Ram Setu' in Ayodhya

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ayodhya, March 18 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday commenced shooting for his upcoming film “Ram Setu” here. Akshay shared the news with fans on Instagram.

Akshay posted a photo where he can be seen seated on the stairs of an aircraft along with actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, his co-stars in the film.

“A special film, a special start…Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Need special wishes from all you guys,” Akshay wrote alongside the Instagram photo.

Akshay plays an archaeologist in the film, which is directed by Abhishek Sharma, produced by Vikram Malhotra and creatively produced Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. “Ram Setu” is the first Bollywood film co-produced by OTT giant Amazon Prime. 

The film will be shot at multiple locations with a major part in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKangana Ranaut starts 'Tejas' shoot in Rajasthan
Next articleAkshay Kumar reaches Ayodhya, Mahurat shot at Ram temple
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

itel launches 4 Android TVs under new G-series in India to offer superior experiences

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Expanding its television portfolio in India, itel, India's most trusted brand, on Thursday launched four new 'made in...
Read more
News

Katrina Kaif all set for ‘New film’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Katrina Kaif has a new haircut and a new film to focus on, she shared in an Instagram post with fans on Thursday
Read more
News

Akshay Kumar reaches Ayodhya, Mahurat shot at Ram temple

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Akshay Kumar, along with his co-actors Jacqueline Fernandez & Nushrrat Bharucha, reached Ayodhya on Thursday for the mahurat of their new film 'Ram Setu'.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cricket South Africa mulls majority independent members

Narwal lead Indian challenge at para shooting World Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 18 (IANS) Top para shooters including Sydney 2019 World Championships medallists Manish Narwal and Singhraj will be...

'Argentina, Germany tours helped in preparation for Olympics'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team's recent tours to Argentina and Germany have been crucial in their preparations for the...

SonyLIV’s next titled Project 9191

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
SonyLIV's Project 9191 is about a team who ace in pre-empting crimes and stopping them before occurrence

AITA U-16 Talent Series: Sriram, Disha through to finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Suchir Chetan Sheshadri overcame their respective fancied rivals to set up a title clash in the...

Vishal Dadlani selects photo for his funeral, netizens upset

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday drew social media ire after he posted a picture that he feels would be apt for his funeral.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates