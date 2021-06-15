Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bellbottom’ to release on 27th July

Adv.

Pooja Entertainment’s lavishly mounted, espionage thriller ‘Bellbottom’ has generated huge buzz in recent days with trade insiders speculating about its release. Today Akshay Kumar ended the speculation and announced July 27th as the release date of the film.

Bellbottom has always managed to lead the change from the beginning. Even last year, it hit the headlines for being the first Hindi film to be shot and completed during the pandemic with exemplary on-set COVID management.

The eagerly awaited suspenseful spy drama based on true events is now ripe for release and cinema lovers who are longing to throng back to theatres have blocked their calendars. Notably, this will be the first Akshay Kumar starrer to enjoy a theatrical release this year.

For the fans who have been waiting to see Akshay Kumar in a vintage action avatar, in a film that promises grand international locations, 80’s nostalgia and breath-taking sequences, this announcement is a dream come true and a silver lining that will light up the gloomy entertainment space in 2021.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment ‘Bellbottom’ Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Bellbottom Directed by Ranjit M Tewari written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh.