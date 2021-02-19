ADVERTISEMENT
Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bellbottom’ release date announced

Pooja Entertainment' mega-budget Akshay Kumar starrer espionage thriller, 'Bellbottom' directed by Ranjit M Tewari is all set to hit the big screens in May, 2021

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom' Poster
Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment’s mega-budget espionage thriller, ‘Bellbottom’ is all set to hit the big screens on 28th May, 2021. The mega-budget Ranjit M Tewari directorial is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh and stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

The film set in the 1980s, ‘Bellbottom’ had created a massive buzz last year as it became the first Bollywood movie to start shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has been a lot of curiosity about the unusual theme, star cast and larger-than-life action sequences of the film and the wait is well and truly over for the audiences and trade pandits.

‘Bellbottom’ is one of the few big films this year that will be screened in theatres with an aim to bring the audience back to the cinemas. Watch this space for more news on this sensational, spy drama from the producers.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment ‘Bellbottom’ Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. A Pooja Entertainment production-BellBottom is set to release on 28th May, 2021.

