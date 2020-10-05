Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom spy thriller surprises us with an impressive teaser

Advtg.

The retro themed espionage thriller evokes both nostalgia and excitement!The Scottish highlands, a taut breathless pace, Akshay Kumar’s unimitable style stamped all over it and yes, a hark back to the eighties – the BellBottom teaser hits home and how.

Shot in the highlands of Scotland, the crisp teaser offers glimpses of an enormous geographical scale and lavish production value.

Released barely hours after the film team landed back in the country after a packed 60 day start-to-finish schedule, the sneak peek into the retro spy thriller delivers on its promise and has hit the right notes.

Pooja Entertainment’s BellBottom has Akshay Kumar in the lead with the usual panache playing a RAW agent on the trail of a mystery and the film’s retro theme brings back the eighties rather convincingly.

The film written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady, along with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment ‘Bellbottom’

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. A Pooja Entertainment production-BellBottom is set to release on 2nd April, 2021.